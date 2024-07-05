Health group welcomes release of P27-B health emergency allowance

The Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) on Friday welcomed the release of the P27-billion health emergency allowance which would settle all unpaid claims for the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of healthcare workers.

In a statement, AHW national president Robert Mendoza hailed the release as "a significant victory" for health workers who have been at the forefront of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We hope that all health workers in private and [local government unit] hospitals and health facilities will be fully paid of their much deserved HEA," Mendoza said.

AHW secretary general and nurse Cristy Donguines, however, pointed out that the delayed release of the Covid-19 benefits, low wages, severe understaffing, and job insecurity are major factors why many healthcare workers filed an early retirement, resigned, and sought better opportunities abroad.

"Worst, some died without receiving the much-deserved Health Emergency Allowance," Donguines added.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Friday released the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) and Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) amounting to P27.453 billion HEA.

The funding will cover the payment of 5,039,926 remaining validated unpaid HEA and 4,283 Covid-19 sickness and death compensation claims of eligible healthcare and non-healthcare workers, according to the DBM.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday assured that it will immediately sub-allot the P27-billion HEA to Centers for Health Developments (CHDs).

CHDs will then facilitate the disbursement of HEA to the local government units and private health facilities under their jurisdiction, according to the DOH.