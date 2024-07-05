GRIT AND GLAMOR: Not exactly an open fairway for 2 Pinoy World jungolf bets

In the coming weeks, scores of Filipino junior golfers will be carrying the country’s colors in the biggest age-group golf competitions in the world.

The IMG Junior Worlds is slated 6-11 July at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, while the Callaways FCG is set for 15-17 July in Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage also in the same state.

To become the next Yuka Saso or Bianca Pagdanganan — idols of most of these kids — they have to go through these tournaments where they face, well, the future of the sport.

The country has had victories in the World Jungolf courtesy of the likes of Ramon Brobio and Carito Villaroman.

What this new batch of kids are eyeing is the chance to play the biggest stage now in their budding career.

But what does it take to send young, impressionable golfers in California to play these events?

After making the qualifiers, these young athletes need to play several tuneup meets and make sure they are in top shape to play in the United States.

Golf is an expensive endeavor. Most of these athletes have the support of their respective parents who can well afford to get them to play the sport in the first place.

Unfortunately, not all of them.

Take the case of Marc Kristoffer Nadales, a seven-time IMG Worlds qualifier who is son of highly respected mentor Marco Escalona Nadales.

He has won several international events prior to this including the Srixon Junior Golf Grand Finals in Singapore.

“For somebody who is not that rich, it’s a big expense to send a child there,” said the elder Nadales. He opted to stay in the Philippines while Nadales flew to the States last Wednesday.

For one, practice round is pricey, especially at Torrey Pines. “When Tof played two rounds of practice in Singapore it costs P44,000,” he said. So do the math.

Marco said he has already coughed up P300,000 for this year’s campaign. That includes the plane fare, entry fee, visa fee and allowance.

He added that Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines’ Oliver and Han Gan helped with the allowance.

It’s an even difficult path for David Charles Serdena who recently hogged the limelight for his mother’s sacrifices for his golfing career.

He and mother, caddie Mary Ann Legaspi, left for the States last 38 June bankrolled by several sponsors whom she solicited for help.

A first-timer in the IMG Worlds, Serdena played in Red Hawk in Temecula in preparation for the Torrey Pines and Palm Desert.

Quite a big leap for the Serdena who get to local competitions here via public transport.

“We want to thank all of them including the Tribune Golf for all their help,” said Legaspi in Filipino. Before their flight, they even dropped by Quiapo Church and Baclaran to hand out noodles and bottled water in thanksgiving.