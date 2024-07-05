Grand Hyatt Singapore to reopen this July

Grand Hyatt Singapore is slated to welcome guests back as it reopens on 10 July.
The five-star hotel, only steps away from the bustling Orchard Road, is set to unveil the first phase of its multi-year transformation, the Terrace Wing. At the heart of it is a meandering tropical garden with waterfalls and wellness facilities including a 24-hour Fitness Center, a 25-meter lap swimming pool and an outdoor lawn area where guests can partake in guided meditation, yoga, pilates and boot camps.
All of its 292 rooms feature soothing neutral tones with ice-green marble accents and wooden furnishings. Starting from 42 square metres, among the largest in Orchard Road, the guestrooms feature modern sensibilities including a cozy daybed in the window alcove, dual-sink vanity and a functional multi-purpose table. The five newly created one King Bed Premium with Garden Access guestrooms will offer direct access to the gardens and pools, ideal for those who enjoy lounging in the sun. The three well-appointed Presidential Suites, each spanning 252 square meters with dedicated living, entertaining and dining areas, are perfect for hosting exclusive private events or simply for indulging in luxurious relaxation.
The Terrace Wing is jointly designed by Tokyo-based Strickland and NAO Taniyama, as well as U.K.-based landscape architecture practice Grand Associates.
The hotel’s gourmet experiences will feature new, diverse menus inspired by global and local cuisines. StraitsKitchen serves local ethnic cuisine while BRIX continue to be the vibrant nightlife hotspot. The latter part of 2024 will see the highly anticipated Southeast Asian debut of Le Pristine Singapore, in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Sergio Herman, taking over the space formerly occupied by the celebrated mezza9. The popular Martini Bar will be making a return along with classic Italian favorites at Pete’s Place and poolside dining at Oasis. Damai, the hotel’s wellness hub with enhanced holistic well-being experiences, will be ready to welcome guests, too. New facilities will include the Wellness Pool, Halo Steam Room, Dual Therapy Sauna, Air Lounge Hydro Pool, a state-of-the-art Fitness Centre, a 25-metre lap pool and an outdoor area for guided wellness sessions. 10 Scotts will operate as Grand Club Lounge until early 2025 while all 16 event spaces will also be available to host magnificent celebrations and memorable events. “As we embark on this new chapter, we are excited to welcome guests to enjoy the elevated and captivating moments that this iconic hotel has been known for – for more than five decades. We also look forward to unveiling fresh, energizing experiences that have been thoughtfully curated by our trusted team as we continue to deliver Grand Hyatt Singapore’s hallmark service from the heart,” Willi Martin, area vice president for Southeast Asia and general manager of Grand Hyatt Singapore, said. Sustainability efforts Grand Hyatt Singapore will operate on 100-percent renewable electricity, partnering with local retailer, FLO Energy, by utilizing Renewable Energy Certificates to offset its electricity consumption. The hotel’s in-house food waste management plant will be enhanced to feature a contactless WasteMaster automated system, converting excess food efficiently to support eco-friendly initiatives. The new automated in-house water bottling plant provides purified water in reusable glass bottles, alongside drinking water faucets in suites and premium rooms thereby reducing plastic waste.