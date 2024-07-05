Grand Hyatt Singapore to reopen this July

Grand Hyatt Singapore is slated to welcome guests back as it reopens on 10 July.

The five-star hotel, only steps away from the bustling Orchard Road, is set to unveil the first phase of its multi-year transformation, the Terrace Wing. At the heart of it is a meandering tropical garden with waterfalls and wellness facilities including a 24-hour Fitness Center, a 25-meter lap swimming pool and an outdoor lawn area where guests can partake in guided meditation, yoga, pilates and boot camps.

All of its 292 rooms feature soothing neutral tones with ice-green marble accents and wooden furnishings. Starting from 42 square metres, among the largest in Orchard Road, the guestrooms feature modern sensibilities including a cozy daybed in the window alcove, dual-sink vanity and a functional multi-purpose table. The five newly created one King Bed Premium with Garden Access guestrooms will offer direct access to the gardens and pools, ideal for those who enjoy lounging in the sun. The three well-appointed Presidential Suites, each spanning 252 square meters with dedicated living, entertaining and dining areas, are perfect for hosting exclusive private events or simply for indulging in luxurious relaxation.

The Terrace Wing is jointly designed by Tokyo-based Strickland and NAO Taniyama, as well as U.K.-based landscape architecture practice Grand Associates.