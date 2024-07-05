Go denies Trillanes’ plunder raps

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has vehemently denied plunder allegations hurled against him and former President Rodrigo Duterte by ex-Senator Antonio Trillanes IV before the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday.

“I have yet to see the verified complaint. But, since this is essentially the same accusation they hurled against me before, I categorically deny the allegations against me and former President Rodrigo Duterte,” said Go.

Early Friday, the former senator filed the complaints in connection with the alleged anomalous award of 184 government contracts worth more than P6 billion and included in the 30-page complaint were the allegations that Duterte and Go facilitated corrupt practices in the awarding of contracts to companies owned by Go’s father and brother.

Trillanes accused Duterte and Go of facilitating the awarding of over 100 substantial infrastructure contracts to companies owned by Go’s father, Deciderio Lim Go, and half-brother, Alfredo Armero Go.

Amid denying the allegations, Go stressed that he welcomes the move of the former senator to finally “put an end to recycled issues” hurled against him and the former President.

“It is good to take a look at these accusations. Is there really an irregularity? Was there a transaction that was disadvantageous to the government? Did someone steal? And are there any linkages to me that say I benefited from any of these transactions?” said Go.

He also stressed that the Commission on Audit (CoA) can investigate the matter and the agency can file appropriate charges.

The lawmaker also pointed out that his family had businesses long before he was born.

“What I am making sure of is that I did not benefit and my family did not benefit from my being a government person. Even if you ask, not even my relatives can approach me — not even my own father and half-brother — to negotiate any project or contract with the government,” said Go.

Former Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo also shared the sentiment of Go, saying that the “discredited rebel renegade is on his publicity stunt of spreading malicious and false accusation intended to get media mileage for his 2025 election bid for either a local or national position.”

Panelo also cited the previous accusations of the former senator against Duterte in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 over corruption allegations which he stressed that were recycled cases against the former President and Go, who was then Special Assistant to the President.

“The two have never used their positions and influence to help friends, relatives and allies to get government contracts. They abhor such practice and anathema to their character,” said Panelo. “They have served with integrity, dedication and always protective of the people’s interest during their stint in the previous dispensation. Senator Go has not deviated from the honest path of governance he has traversed, and continues to serve the people fealty to his oath of office as a senator.”