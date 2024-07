(July 05 2024)………..On Friday, July 5, 2024, militant group Gabriella staged a noise barrage protest at Litex Market to condemn what they saw as a measly P35 wage increase in the face of rising commodity prices. According to the group, Filipino women are already struggling significantly due to the high cost of living, as they are primarily responsible for budgeting for their respective families.……….Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR