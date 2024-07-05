Flu jabs due August, says DoH

The Department of Health (DoH) announced on Friday the upcoming arrival of five million flu vaccine doses next month.

“The DOH is finalizing the procurement of flu vaccines, with an estimated delivery in August,” said the DoH, adding that the vaccines aim to address the peak flu season anticipated.

Senior citizens will be prioritized in the vaccination program, which is expected to run until the year’s end.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seasonal influenza, or flu, is an acute respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses.

The virus spreads readily through coughs and sneezes, and WHO emphasizes vaccination as the most effective preventive measure.

Symptoms of influenza typically include a sudden onset of fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue.