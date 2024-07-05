First ibis Styles hotel in Manila

Accor’s creative hospitality brand ibis Styles has launched its first property in the Philippines.

ibis Styles Manila Araneta City unleashes a distinctive hotel experience to one of Quezon City’s hippest neighborhoods. It offers 286 artfully decorated comfortable rooms. Bold hues and distinctive local elements ignite the ambience of each unit. Each unit features a Sweet Bed by ibis, a hand-shower and a 43-inch IPTV.

The hotel’s meeting room can accommodate up to 120 to 150 guests and can be divided into three separate spaces. Guests can also use its fitness center and co-working space.

“ibis Styles Manila Araneta City is a game changer for the Philippines’ hospitality industry and we are ecstatic to debut this design-forward economy brand in the country. With a belief in freedom of expression and the power of creativity, ibis Styles celebrates those who live boldly, encouraging exploration and discovery. The brand revolutionizes the way people think about economy accommodation. The Philippines is a core market for Accor’s expansion strategy, and we are delighted to introduce our first ibis Styles hotel to the destination,” Garth Simmons, chief operating officer of Accor in Asia, said in a statement.