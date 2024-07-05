First ibis Styles hotel in Manila

Accor’s creative hospitality brand ibis Styles has launched its first property in the Philippines.
ibis Styles Manila Araneta City unleashes a distinctive hotel experience to one of Quezon City’s hippest neighborhoods. It offers 286 artfully decorated comfortable rooms. Bold hues and distinctive local elements ignite the ambience of each unit. Each unit features a Sweet Bed by ibis, a hand-shower and a 43-inch IPTV.
The hotel’s meeting room can accommodate up to 120 to 150 guests and can be divided into three separate spaces. Guests can also use its fitness center and co-working space.
“ibis Styles Manila Araneta City is a game changer for the Philippines’ hospitality industry and we are ecstatic to debut this design-forward economy brand in the country. With a belief in freedom of expression and the power of creativity, ibis Styles celebrates those who live boldly, encouraging exploration and discovery. The brand revolutionizes the way people think about economy accommodation. The Philippines is a core market for Accor’s expansion strategy, and we are delighted to introduce our first ibis Styles hotel to the destination,” Garth Simmons, chief operating officer of Accor in Asia, said in a statement.
The hotel has four creative dining options: STREATS, a fun and interactive kitchen concept, serving regional street food and European cuisine. Le Bistro, the hotel’s signature café, offers a modern, open-concept French-inspired experience. The Edge Skyview Bar, meanwhile, boasts a vivacious neon-style vibe. It is the ultimate spot to unwind with signature cocktails and local favorites.
ibis Styles Manila Araneta City is located nearby the iconic Araneta Coliseum, one of the largest indoor arenas in Asia. The MRT and LRT 2 metro stations are conveniently located just a stone’s throw away from the hotel.
“We are thrilled to introduce Accor’s trendy hotel experience with the opening of ibis Styles Manila Araneta City. As one of the most fascinating and visited destinations in Metro Manila, Araneta City offers many leisure opportunities in its dynamic, multicultural environment. Our hotel, with its joyful and trendy experiences, promises to spark surprise, creativity and smiles among our guests. The hotel stands as a remarkable enhancement to the vibrant landscape of Araneta City, meeting the diverse needs of both travelers and the local community,” Maria Manlulu-Garcia, general manager of Novotel and ibis Styles Manila Araneta City, said.
ibis Styles has more than 670 uniquely designed hotels across 55 countries.