Filipinas name new manager

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) national team director Freddy Gonzalez will take over as interim team manager for the Philippine national women’s football team.

Gonzalez, the current team manager of the Philippine national men’s football team, will be handling the Filipinas following the resignation of Jefferson Cheng last month.

“I will be the one to take over in the interim. We’re ready for it. From the get go we assembled quite the backroom staff for the Men’s Team, and now that’s going to go into the Women’s as well,” Gonzalez said.

The former national team striker said that he’ll handle the Filipinas with the same hands-on approach as the men’s squad.

“I’m heavily involved with the men’s team. I don’t know if you’ve seen the socials, but I’m with them in training. I’m there with them on the field. I’m with them everywhere. It’s going to be the same thing with the women’s team,” he said.

“Whenever there’s something with the women’s team, I’m going to be there until we find a replacement, or if we need one. For now, you’ve got me.”

Cheng’s involvement with the Filipinas led to the team qualifying in its first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Under his watch, the Pinay booters reached new heights at the world stage highlighted by the Filipinas’ historic 1-0 win over New Zealand last year.

Gonzalez said he is going to continue what Cheng started with the Filipinas.

“I want to make sure that all of the media and fans know that all the great work that Jeff’s done over the years will be continued. It’s about maintaining that standard or even surpassing it,” Gonzalez said.

“I hold myself accountable and this is something we’re going to work hard to maintain. Things will continue as normal. If there’s anything we can improve, we will.”