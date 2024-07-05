Fedex-2GO marks 10

2GO, the country’s largest logistics solutions provider, celebrates a decade-long alliance with FedEx Philippines, a partnership that has seamlessly connected Filipino parcels to destinations worldwide.

Julie Santos, a 62-year-old mother from Bacolod, needed to send important documents to her daughter in New York.

Her daughter, working as a nurse in a foreign country, required these documents for updating her work records.

Aware of 2GO’s reliable international parcel delivery services via FedEx, Julie visited the SM Business Center in Bacolod to send her package.

“I needed a courier I can trust, one that is secure and easy to find, which is why I chose 2GO. I was even able to include a bracelet her sister made as a lucky charm. Sure enough, within four days, the package arrived safely at my daughter’s apartment,” shares Santos.

Through 2GO’s extensive retail network, boasting nearly 3,000 outlets including SM Business Centers, Alfamart, Waltermart, Fax Parcel and Print and Savemore, FedEx services have been made readily accessible across the archipelago, facilitating the swift and secure delivery of vital packages to loved ones abroad.

With FedEx’s global reach spanning 220 countries, 2GO efficiently transports nearly 10,000 packages worldwide per month, facilitating the seamless exchange of goods and documents ensuring deliveries from the Philippines to destinations in countries like the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Frederic DyBuncio, president and CEO of 2GO Group Inc.: “2GO Group values our collaboration with FedEx, which empowers Filipinos to expand their horizons. By bridging the gap for local parcels, for personal or business, beyond borders, we’re not just delivering packages; we’re delivering opportunities.”

“Our goal is to deliver outstanding experiences for our customers by making it easier and more convenient for them,” said Maribeth Espinosa, managing director of FedEx Philippines.

“With the anticipated growth of e-commerce in Asia Pacific, expanding access points for e-tailers, SMEs, and solopreneurs is crucial in making their businesses more competitive. Our collaboration with 2GO exemplifies how FedEx connects people and possibilities and is one of the milestones we celebrate this year as we mark our 40th anniversary in the Philippines.”