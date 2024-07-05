Enchanted Kingdom celebrates love, inclusivity and diversity with the Magic of EKquality

Enchanted Kingdom, the first and only world-class theme park in the Philippines, has capped off the month of June with a colorful Pride Month celebration, the Magic of EKquality - with even more magical offers and surprises in store for all.

Magic of EKquality Talent Competition

The highlight of this year’s Magic of EKquality was a talent competition that featured diverse performances from various LGBTQIA+ solo and group performers.

Ten contenders from different parts of the country took the stage to showcase their most extraordinary talents on June 30, Sunday at EK’s Spaceport Grounds.

The grand winner, 23-year-old singer Alquin Gutierrez from Dasmariñas, Cavite, captivated the judges and the crowd with his powerful voice. Gutierrez bagged Php 15,000, regular day passes and a chance to perform in one of EK’s upcoming events.

Dance group Jazz Exchange and singer Wilson Buerano also took home cash prizes and tickets along with the runner-up titles.

The show featured groovy and nostalgic musical performances from the stand-up comedian Jewel Jhonson. The Voice Generations Season 1 Grand Winner VOCALMYX also spiced up the night with their enchanting acapella renditions of local hits.

#MAGICALLYME installation

From June 22 to July 28, park goers can capture their magical memories at the Pride-inspired #MAGICALLYME photowall located near the Twin Spin ride.

Six lucky guests who will post their photos taken at this colorful installation at EK’s official Facebook page will win two return tickets to EK.

Magic of EKquality Bundle Promo

June may be over but Enchanted Kingdom is not yet done bringing the magic of this special promo for all until July 14.

For only P1,200, walk-in guests will enjoy unlimited access to more than 30 rides and attractions including the first and only flying theater in the Philippines, Agila the EKsperience. They can also get one refreshing drink from Tropical Coolers located at the Jungle Outpost.

Avail through the EK Online Store for a magical bonus: a Php 100 discount voucher for EK merchandise items.

For more information and updates regarding this event and EK’s other upcoming events and offers, visit https://www.enchantedkingdom.ph and EK’s official social media accounts @enchantedkingdom.ph for Facebook and Tiktok, and @ek_philippines for Twitter and Instagram.