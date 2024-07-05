Drugs found floating in waters off Ilocos

SAN JUAN, Ilocos Sur — Two fishermen here reported finding and turning over suspicious packages believed to contain illegal drugs the other day.

The first incident involved a 35-year-old fisherman from Barangay Dardarat, San Juan. While returning from a fishing trip around 11:30 a.m., he discovered a floating aqua blue plastic pack labeled “CAI YUN LI” containing a white crystalline substance.

Suspecting it might be dangerous, he brought the item ashore and turned it over to the San Juan Police Station. The package was found 29 nautical miles west of San Juan.

In a similar case, a 32-year-old fisherman from Barangay Villamar, Caoayan, discovered another aqua blue plastic pack with the same label while fishing 22 nautical miles off the coast.

He reported the find to his barangay captain, who then alerted the Caoayan Municipal Police Station. The authorities believe the package contains shabu or methamphetamine. The package was turned over to the police for investigation and inventory.

The Daily Tribune contacted the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office for comment, but no response has been received from the provincial director as of this writing.