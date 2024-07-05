VIDEOS

DOST collaborates with DND on weapon systems

WATCH: In an exclusive interview with DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., he discussed his agency's collaboration with the Department of National Defense (DND), highlighting the successful modification of a 50-caliber gun on Navy ships for automatic target acquisition, during the Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week event in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Thursday, 4 July. This success has led to an ongoing project with the Army and the Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC) to develop similar systems for armored vehicles. These projects, typically lasting two to three years, involve advanced robotics and target technologies. | via Jasper Dawang