DOH to sub-allot P27-B HEA to CHDs

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday vowed to immediately sub-allot the P27-billion health emergency allowance to Centers for Health Development (CHDs).

“The CHD will then facilitate the disbursement of HEA to the local government units and Private Health Facilities under their jurisdiction, subject to requirements such as liquidations from previous fund transfers and Memorandum of Agreement,” DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo told reporters via Viber.

“The [local government units] and private hospitals will be in charge of finally giving the cash payment to the health workers,” Domingo added.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) and Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) amounting to P27.453 billion health emergency allowance which would settle all unpaid claims for the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of healthcare workers.

The funding will cover the payment of 5,039,926 remaining validated unpaid HEA and 4,283 Covid-19 sickness and death compensation claims of eligible healthcare and non-healthcare workers, according to the DBM.

According to DBM data, a total of P91.283 billion has been released to the DOH for the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (PHEBA), covering all benefits for healthcare workers from 2021 to 2023.

Of this amount, P73.261 billion has been allocated specifically for HEA.

PHEBA includes Special Risk Allowance, compensation for Covid-19 sickness and death, and additional benefits like meals, accommodation, and transportation allowances for healthcare workers.

Moreover, barangay health workers (BHWs) who were part of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic are also entitled to receive Health Emergency Allowance (HEA).

“The Barangay Health Workers assigned to licensed health facilities or health-related establishments involved in the Covid-19 response in accordance with the National Action Plan against COVID-19 PDITR+ strategies are eligible for the Health Emergency Allowance,” Domingo added.