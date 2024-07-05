Dining experience gone wrong

Imagine walking into a restaurant, stomach growling, ready to satisfy your craving. But what unfolds next is straight out of your worst nightmare. From cold soup to soggy fries, this kind of dining experience is a nosedive faster than you can say “Extra ketchup, please!” and will leave you wondering if you should’ve just ordered takeout instead.

A racist note revealed something unbelievable on the food receipt of Filipino-Nigerian Michael Melvin Odoemene. On 30 April, around midnight at North Park, Tomas Morato in Quezon City, a dismaying message (not handwritten) on the receipt left him speechless – “SA NAKA BLACK NA NAKAUPO SA 14 KULOT ANG BUHOK KAMUKHA NI BLACK JACK.”

“This behavior was exhibited by one of their staff members, who took it upon herself to make remarks about my appearance based on my racial background. As an individual of Nigerian and Filipino descent, I know I’m different. But was the note necessary?” Odeomene’s Facebook post on 8 May read.

When he raised the issue with the assistant manager, he said he was dismissive. Despite his initial reluctance, he persisted in requesting the original receipt. Eventually, they handed it over after making excuses like “natapon na po” and “wala na sa system.” While the manager promised to reprimand the food server responsible, Odoemene remained unsatisfied with the outcome.

Merely disciplining the staff member who engaged in discriminatory behavior is a necessary step, but it does not fully address the systemic issue. His post was meant to highlight concerns about racism and prejudice toward customers.

“Who knows how many black people they have done this to? Is this the standard of customer service for North Park? They apologized, yes, but what lessons can we learn from this experience?” he went on to say.

No individual should have to endure such disrespectful and discriminatory behavior, especially in a public setting like a restaurant. The note on the receipt was highly inappropriate and offensive, and, understandably, the customer felt hurt and outraged.

His point about judgment, whether conscious or unconscious, is also significant. While it’s natural for individuals to have biases, it’s essential to actively work towards recognizing and overcoming them, especially in professional settings where interactions with customers are frequent. Writing derogatory comments on a receipt and handing it to a customer is insensitive.

Hats off for putting on the confrontation cape, asserting customers’ rights, and demanding accountability. Snatching back that original receipt was a genius move – it’s his golden ticket to proving what went down and could be his secret weapon if he decides to turn up the heat on the situation.

A week after the FB post, North Park has taken direct action by addressing the issue with Odoemene, apologizing and promising preventive measures.

Businesses need to ensure that all their staff members are trained to treat customers with respect, dignity, and professionalism regardless of their background. The memory echoes painfully of a heart-wrenching incident where an old man, clad in tattered shorts and worn-out slippers, seeking to purchase food for takeout, faced rejection at the hands of a security guard who barred his entry into a restaurant.

Discrimination shouldn’t fly in customer service -- that’s a big no-no. Managers better step up and deal with these issues fast.

People’s voices and actions can help bring about awareness and change, promoting a more inclusive and respectful environment for all customers.

Fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect within an establishment requires more than just reprimanding individuals; it necessitates comprehensive training, awareness, and a commitment to upholding these values at every level of the organization.

From here on out, let’s hope businesses take a lesson from this and work on making things better by boosting diversity, inclusion, and cultural sensitivity among their crew. By keeping the conversation flowing, educating everyone, and tackling biases head-on, they can make sure everyone feels at home in a welcoming and respectful environment.

So they say, every interaction shapes the narrative of any business.