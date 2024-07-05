DBM, DOH will release remaining healthcare workers' emergency allowance; Bong Go praises move

It has been a familiar scene every time Senator Christopher "Bong" Go meets with healthcare workers: crowds chanting “HEA! HEA!” and practically begging the government to release their long-overdue Health Emergency Allowance.

In the monthly hearings he initiated as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go consistently reminded concerned agencies to prioritize the release of HEA as soon as possible.

"Pera ng healthcare workers ‘yan. Pinaghirapan nila ‘yan,” Go argues at every single hearing. Each time, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Health (DOH) would assure the lawmaker that they would have released the remaining outstanding HEA by 2025.

On 5 July this year, much earlier than promised, Go’s appeal reinforced by the enduring patience of health workers, finally bears fruit as the DBM announces the release of PhP27 billion to settle all unpaid HEA. This is aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to clear all such arrears.

Go expressed his profound gratitude to DBM and DOH saying, "Sa wakas po ay napakinggan na ang ating hinaing. Ang dedikasyon ng healthcare workers sa panahon ng pandemya ay hindi natin maaaring kalimutan. Tuluy-tuloy ang ating pagtutok para siguraduhin na ang bawat isa sa ating HCWs ay mabigyan ng nararapat na suporta at karampatang pagkilala. Maraming maraming salamat po sa DBM at DOH!”

While acknowledging this progress, Go also made a poignant appeal to both agencies: "While this is a positive development, I call on the DBM and DOH to intensify their efforts to ensure that no qualified health worker is overlooked. I hope that all obligations will be soon fulfilled."

“During the past hearings, we have urged the DOH and the DBM to reconcile their records… Parati kong sinasabi, sila po ang hero ng panahon ng pandemya. Pinaghirapan na po nila ito. Services rendered na po ito, dapat po ay ibigay sa kanila kung ano po ang nararapat sa kanila. Hindi na sila dapat magmakaawa para sa benepisyo na para naman po sa kanila ayon sa batas,” Go emphasized.

During several of these hearings, Go included representatives from the healthcare sector.

Roel Pahati, president of the Makati Medical Center Employees Association and representative for the United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines at one such hearing, expressed his appreciation.

"Tuwang-tuwa po kami. Kasi pangatlong beses na kami uma-attend dito at palagi kaming ini-involve ni Senator Bong. Salamat po," Pahati said, recognizing Go's ongoing commitment to engaging healthcare workers and giving them an avenue to be heard.

Last 18th Congress, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11712, which grants benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency in the country, he continues to appeal to the executive to release the pending health emergency allowances due to qualified healthcare workers.

In May 2024, the DOH requested the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) and Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) amounting to P27.453 billion to cover 5,039,926 remaining validated unpaid HEA and 4,283 COVID-19 Sickness and Death Compensation claims.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman stated that they are expediting the release of the additional P27 billion requested by the DOH for the unpaid HEA claims settlements.

Meanwhile, Go said that he will continue to advocate for the needs and rights of healthcare workers, ensuring that their contributions during the pandemic are acknowledged and compensated appropriately.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong maninindigan para sa ating mga healthcare workers na bayani natin noong pandemya. Karapat-dapat lamang na kilalanin at bigyang pugay ang kanilang sakripisyo at dedikasyon."

“Gaya ninyo, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Diyos,” he concluded.