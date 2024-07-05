Cycle of good

The human spirit thrives on passion. It’s the fuel that ignites creativity, drives innovation, and propels us towards fulfilling lives. But for many, the path to pursuing their passions is riddled with various life constraints.

This was once the story of SM Group founder Henry Sy Sr. Familiar with the hurdles of life and how education can break down barriers, he established the SM Foundation Scholarship program to broaden the horizons of aspiring youth like Mary Felongco.

Since childhood, Mary June Felongco’s inquisitive mind has been captivated by the intricate mechanisms of machines. As she tinkered and pondered their inner workings, a spark ignited—a fascination that would define her dreams. Her family, though burdened by financial constraints, nurtured this budding passion, dreaming of one day having an engineer in the family.

It was during those formative years that Mary June’s mother saw the SM Scholarship Program poster near SM City Iloilo.

“My mother was the one who inspired me to pursue the SM scholarship,” She recalled. “My father’s dedication as our sole provider, coupled with my mother’s vision, served as my inspiration to work towards my dreams of becoming an engineer. In turn, it would lift our family from poverty.”

Fueled by her family’s support, she consistently rose to the top of her class and graduated as her high school’s salutatorian. Her mother remained by her side as she applied for the SM scholarship.

“We were really struggling financially back then. My eldest sister was in fourth-year college while my brother was taking a two-year tech-voc course. The scholarship was an answered prayer as I was able to pursue college.”

With the SM Foundation scholarship as an added support system, Mary June was geared to ensure her college years would shape her personal and professional development.

While learning the ropes of engineering at her university, her part-time job at the SM Store during summer and Christmas breaks taught her to believe in herself and grab whatever opportunity for growth came her way.