Cyber threats abound

In June, the Philippines witnessed significant cyber breaches involving major companies such as Maxicare and Jollibee. These incidents underscored the pressing need for enhanced cybersecurity measures and the critical role of cyber insurance in today’s business environment.

Maxicare, a leading health maintenance organization (HMO) in the Philippines, faced a data breach that compromised sensitive customer information. However, it was not Maxicare directly that was breached but rather their third-party service provider, Lab@Home.

The breach affected thousands of members, and while it did include personal details such as names and addresses used for booking requests, no sensitive medical information was exposed, according to Maxicare.

According to a report by Deep Web Konek on 20 June, 2024, Jollibee Foods Corporation, the “Pambansang Fast-food ng Pilipinas,” fell victim to a sophisticated cyber-attack. This alleged breach led to a temporary shutdown of their online ordering services and internal systems.

Although financial data was not compromised, the alleged attack caused significant operational disruptions and exposed vulnerabilities within their digital infrastructure.

Companies must adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity. Here are some essential steps businesses should consider:

Regular security audits to identify and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Utilize advanced encryption techniques to protect sensitive data both at rest and in transit.

Implement continuous training programs to keep employees informed about the latest cyber threats and safe practices. Develop and regularly update comprehensive incident response plans to ensure quick and effective action in the event of a breach.

Evaluate and monitor the security practices of third-party vendors and partners to prevent supply chain attacks.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, cyber insurance has emerged as a crucial component of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.

Cyber insurance policies provide financial protection against the costs associated with cyber incidents, including data breaches, ransomware attacks, and business interruption.

For businesses, cyber insurance can cover expenses such as incident response costs, including forensic investigations, legal fees, and public relations efforts to manage the fallout from a breach; notification costs, covering the expenses related to notifying affected customers and stakeholders; business interruption losses, compensating for lost revenue during downtime caused by a cyber incident; regulatory fines, assisting with the payment of fines and penalties imposed by regulatory bodies for data protection violations; third-party security audits and prevention costs, which can vary significantly depending on the size and complexity of the organization; and media management costs.

Managing the media and public relations aspect is crucial, which can include hiring PR firms and media consultants, depending on the scope of the incident and the services required.

Having cyber insurance in place offers significant advantages, including financial protection, expert incident response support, legal and regulatory compliance, business interruption coverage, reputation management, risk assessment and mitigation, comprehensive coverage, and effective cost management.

These benefits make cyber insurance an essential component of a robust cybersecurity strategy, helping businesses navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and protect against evolving cyber threats.

Chief information officers and chief information security officers need to pitch the importance of cyber insurance to their respective boards as part of their essential responsibilities.

Highlighting the financial risks and potential operational disruptions caused by cyber incidents, they must advocate for comprehensive cyber insurance coverage as a strategic investment in the company’s overall risk management framework.

In the wake of the Maxicare and Jollibee breaches, many businesses are recognizing the importance of cyber insurance as a safeguard against the financial impact of cyber-attacks.

By combining robust cybersecurity measures with comprehensive cyber insurance coverage, companies can better protect themselves against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

The recent cyber breaches at Maxicare and Jollibee serve as stark reminders of the vulnerabilities that exist in our increasingly digital world.

Businesses must prioritize cybersecurity and consider the vital role of cyber insurance in mitigating the financial risks associated with cyber incidents. By taking proactive measures and securing appropriate insurance coverage, companies can enhance their resilience and ensure they are better prepared to face future cyber threats.