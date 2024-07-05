COME INTO VIEW GAC’S Empow GE: The closest thing to a ‘muscle car’

Right smack in God-forsaken EDSA, the approach to the closed down south-bound Kamuning flyover was the belly of the beast.
There, vehicles try to squeeze through a narrow two-lane pass instead of moving westward to the so-called Mabuhay Lanes.
Well, I found myself in that gauntlet one dreadful afternoon. I had no choice because home is there between Sct. Borromeo and Timog Ave. Nobody wanted to give an inch in the usual non-moving traffic. Motorcycles left and right wedge themselves into the tiniest possible space.
Good thing I was onboard GAC’s Empow GE.
It cut through available space with quickness and ease. Split-second lane change? No problem. It’s covered by an impressive burst of power, whirring its way from inertia in no time.
The declared data is 0 to 100 in 6.95 which should be the fastest acceleration stat for a compact sedan.
Once in the open highway, it simply ripped. Like unleashing the horses one’s been reining in for far too long.
Now I know where it’s got its name: Empowered!
GAC’s compact sedan has sharp, angular design and low, menacing stance. And equipped with strength usually seen on muscle cars.
Think of it as the Mustang’s younger, city-born cousin. Not as imposing and with lesser power, but with a share of grit and grace.
By sheer size, it’s bigger than the sedans we usually see on the road. With vital statistics of 4,700mm (length), 1,850mm (width) and 1,432mm (height).
It grips the road as the speedometer spikes, thanks to the 2,736mm wheelbase. It has a total displacement of 1,497 cc on a 1.5L Turbo petrol engine.
And that power is translated through the 168 horsepower maximum output, and the 270 Nm maximum torque. Add that to the seven-speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission.
“The Empow represents a bold new era of GAC Motor: An era of far greater confidence in its brand identity, international strategy and in-house technology,” said its brochure.
True enough. The carmaker is among the wave of Chinese brands conquering the Philippine market with a wide portfolio of sleek vehicles comparable to American and European brands.
That Empow GE for example is a testament to top-notch design and engineering.
Outside, it displays “futuristic lines and sleek muscle car-esque silhouette.” Add that to the masculine face and aggressive posture like a concrete jungle beast that it is.
All in all, it’s a head-turner — given that what I test-drove was in tame pearl white color — down to the backside which features faux exhaust mufflers.
The front has an oversized grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and extended rear lights.
“The Empow is most ideal for customers who want a sports sedan that looks as great as it drives. It provides the performance advantage without compromise at a price point that is well within reach,” said GAC Motors Brand head Franz Decloedt.
“Without a doubt, Empow is a vehicle that makes a strong statement on the road.”
The 1.5L GE sells for P1.348 million as the top-of-the-line variant.
Inside the Empow GE is a high-end vibe with leather and stitch panels and “fighter jet-inspired seats and carbon fiber materials.” There are two screens: A seven-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch infortainment display that go seamlessly like one super wide screen.
It also has a power sunroof, leather multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, dual-zone automatic air conditioning that boasts a built-in negative ion air purifier.
A console big enough to accommodate a purse also has USB type-A ports and power adjustments, among others.
Count the six airbags that is standard for all variants and tire pressure monitoring system for that peace of mind while on the road.
And in keeping with most of today’s offerings, the GAC Empow GE also has Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Jam Assist and High Beam Assist.