COME INTO VIEW GAC’S Empow GE: The closest thing to a ‘muscle car’

Right smack in God-forsaken EDSA, the approach to the closed down south-bound Kamuning flyover was the belly of the beast.

There, vehicles try to squeeze through a narrow two-lane pass instead of moving westward to the so-called Mabuhay Lanes.

Well, I found myself in that gauntlet one dreadful afternoon. I had no choice because home is there between Sct. Borromeo and Timog Ave. Nobody wanted to give an inch in the usual non-moving traffic. Motorcycles left and right wedge themselves into the tiniest possible space.

Good thing I was onboard GAC’s Empow GE.

It cut through available space with quickness and ease. Split-second lane change? No problem. It’s covered by an impressive burst of power, whirring its way from inertia in no time.

The declared data is 0 to 100 in 6.95 which should be the fastest acceleration stat for a compact sedan.

Once in the open highway, it simply ripped. Like unleashing the horses one’s been reining in for far too long.

Now I know where it’s got its name: Empowered!

GAC’s compact sedan has sharp, angular design and low, menacing stance. And equipped with strength usually seen on muscle cars.

Think of it as the Mustang’s younger, city-born cousin. Not as imposing and with lesser power, but with a share of grit and grace.

By sheer size, it’s bigger than the sedans we usually see on the road. With vital statistics of 4,700mm (length), 1,850mm (width) and 1,432mm (height).

It grips the road as the speedometer spikes, thanks to the 2,736mm wheelbase. It has a total displacement of 1,497 cc on a 1.5L Turbo petrol engine.

And that power is translated through the 168 horsepower maximum output, and the 270 Nm maximum torque. Add that to the seven-speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission.

“The Empow represents a bold new era of GAC Motor: An era of far greater confidence in its brand identity, international strategy and in-house technology,” said its brochure.

True enough. The carmaker is among the wave of Chinese brands conquering the Philippine market with a wide portfolio of sleek vehicles comparable to American and European brands.