Club Laiya’s fete

The FIABCI Awards in the country cites projects that best embody excellence and best practices in architecture and design, development and construction, community benefits, environmental impact and financial and marketing success.

Situated in the leisure and tourist destination of Batangas, only a two to three-hour drive from Metro Manila, Club Laiya is an idyllic beach getaway for city dwellers, weekend warriors and those who opt to live and work by the beach.

Setting a new standard for luxury beachside living, the master-planned Club Laiya is a resort estate, comprised of the Premier District, Seaside District and The Spinnaker. This sprawling seaside development is part of the Landco Pacific BeachTowns Laiya, home to the exclusive beach communities of Playa Laiya.

Similar to the white beach in Boracay, Club Laiya is distinguished as a dynamic and inclusive resort community open for investors, residents and guests in a vibrant tourist and leisure destination. The resort development offers pristine white beaches, strong WiFi connection, world-class infrastructure, modern facilities and resort amenities.

Millennial Resorts, the hospitality arm of Landco Pacific, manages and operates the resort amenities at Club Laiya: a clubhouse, unique accommodations of the pod-like Cocoons and contemporary camper vans Camperisti; and Captain Barbozza restaurant; as well as the resort amenities in other Landco Resort Estates in Batangas and Samal Island, Davao.

With Landco Pacific’s unwavering thrust towards sustainability, Club Laiya, along with CaSoBe, is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-registered. Permeable and scenic tree-lined walkways and bike lanes in these Resort Estates help reduce carbon footprint.

Known for pioneering premium landscapes for more than 30 years, Landco Pacific Corporation has a long-established reputation for creating valuable developments, a legacy that continues to ring true since its first development, Punta Fuego in the 1990s.

As a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, Landco Pacific continues its thrust to excellence in property development, consistently being recognized at the Philippine and global real estate industry awards.