Chinese ‘kidnapper’ collared

The Manila Police District (MPD) on Friday reported the arrest of a Chinese casino financier last 28 June 2024 for allegedly kidnapping a fellow Chinese national

MPD chief P/BGen Thomas Ibay, the suspect — identified as Song Peng Ren alias Lou Jie — was nabbed for allegedly detaining the victim identified as Lou Jing alias Jun Cheng after the victim failed to repay the debt and avoid the casino.

Ibay said that the victim borrowed P200,000 from the suspect to continue gambling at a casino club in Malate, Manila.

The suspect allegedly located the victim and demanded P500,000 — a significant increase from the initial loan.

An argument ensued, and with the help of four other unidentified suspects — two Filipinos and two Chinese — the victim was reportedly held captive within the casino. The victim contacted a relative, who then lodged a complaint with the MPD.

Responding officers apprehended Song Peng Ren during an operation and is currently detained at the MPD Headquarters facing charges for violation of Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code (serious illegal detention and kidnapping) and Article 293 (robbery), both non-bailable offenses.