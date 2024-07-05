China on Phl’s P60-M demand: Face the consequences of your actions

China has rejected the demand by the Armed Forces of the Philippines to pay P60 million for the damage caused by its coast guard to the equipment of the Filipino sailors conducting a resupply mission in the West Philippine Sea.

In a press briefing on Thursday (China time), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning shifted the blame to the regular resupply and rotational mission of the Philippine government in Ayungin Shoal, which she called “illegal”.

“The Philippine vessels were carrying out an illegal ‘resupply mission’ which violated China’s territorial waters and staging a provocation when stopped by China Coast Guard, who acted lawfully and rightfully to defend China’s sovereignty,” Mao said.

“The Philippine side should face the consequences of its own action,” she added.

On Thursday, AFP Chief of Staff, General Romeo Brawner Jr., said it sent a letter to the Chinese government demanding payment for the damage caused by China Coast Guard to Philippine assets during its confrontation with the country’s resupply mission last 17 June.

At least eight Filipino soldiers, including one who lost a thumb, were injured while onboard the vessel that the CCG allegedly rammed.

In his letter, Brawner also demanded Chinese government return seven firearms the CCG seized during the confrontation.

According to the AFP chief, P60 million doesn’t include the medical expenses of Seaman First Class Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo, who lost his thumb when the CCG rammed the Philippine boats.