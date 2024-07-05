Celeb homecooking

As the lingering warmth of summer gradually fades away, there’s no better time to gather around the table and savor the comforting flavors of classic family recipes.

From the kitchens of celebrity home cooks Richard Gomez and Marjorie Barretto, here are some delightful recipes — all made with Dona Elena Olive Oil — that the family will surely enjoy. From nourishing recipes to dishes that call for rich and hearty ingredients, these celebrity home cooks prove that, with Doña Elena, the possibilities are endless.

Richard’s simple and flavorful chicken rice recipe is a testament to the versatility of Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil.

Ideal for everyday cooking, this olive oil variant is perfect for sautéing and light frying, making it a staple for this one-pot dish.

The dish is not only easy to prepare but also brimming with health benefits from the olive oil, such as antioxidants and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. It’s the perfect meal for a family Sunday lunch or a cozy dinner.

Transform your dining table into a festive Filipino feast with Richard’s version of Lengua Estofado, where the rich and tender ox tongue is simmered to perfection in a savory tomato sauce infused with Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Ideal for special occasions or as a celebratory centerpiece, this Lengua Estofado is a culinary masterpiece that combines traditional Filipino flavors with the wholesome goodness of Doña Elena’s finest olive oil, Doña Elena Diced Tomatoes and Doña Elena Pitted Green Olives.

In a rush to make a mid-week dinner or have unexpected guests call in? All you need is cold leftover rice and pantry staples like shrimp, eggs, frozen vegetables and the ideal for everyday cooking: Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil.

Marjorie’s simple yet satisfying Shrimp Fried Rice is a cinch to make and destined to be on repeat in your menu rotation.

Perfect for any occasion that calls for a touch of sophistication, Marjorie’s Chicken Cordon Bleu stands out with its tender chicken breasts, wrapped around a savory combination of ham and cheese, all coated in a golden breadcrumb crust.

This classic dish is elevated by the use of the ideal for frying Doña Elena Pomace Olive Oil, which not only adds a subtle richness to the chicken but also brings with it a host of health benefits, including a high content of antioxidants and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.