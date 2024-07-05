Cebu Pacific, UNICEF renew social partnership

To pursue its commitment to uplifting Filipino youth and assisting local communities, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has renewed its partnership with the United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for the new Country Program for Children 2024 to 2028.

With the goal of transforming travelers’ spare change into life-saving goods and services for underprivileged children, UNICEF’s Change for Good campaign has seen CEB actively participate since 2016.

More than P91 million have been successfully raised for UNICEF’s life-saving initiatives for children in the areas of health and nutrition, education, protection, social policy, and emergency assistance over the course of the program’s eight-year run.

“Our flights have always helped to build nations and communities, but our relationship with UNICEF through the Change for Good initiative takes this to a new level. Thanks to our dedicated cabin crew, our flights become vessels of hope and change for vulnerable Filipino children,” Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific chief marketing and customer experience officer, said.

First airline partner

In Southeast Asia, CEB is UNICEF’s first and only airline partner for the Change for Good campaign. It is also the only local carrier that actively seeks donations to help underprivileged kids back home.

“The airline’s assistance has been critical in accelerating change and ensuring that the most disadvantaged children have access to the essential rights and opportunities they require to thrive. We appreciate their unwavering commitment and the generosity of their passengers,” Behzad Noubary, UNICEF Philippines deputy representative, said.