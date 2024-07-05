Cebu City logs alarming rise in HIV cases

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DoH-7) expressed alarm yesterday over the significant increase in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases in Cebu City, which currently holds the unfortunate distinction of having the second-highest number of infections nationwide.

DoH-7 Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas emphasized the urgent need to “intensify awareness for the public to know that it (HIV transmission) is a real threat.”

“It is around us,” Dr. Bernadas stressed. “We all have to work together to prevent further rise in the number of cases in our city.”

According to data provided to the DAILY TRIBUNE, Cebu City recorded a concerning 269 new HIV cases between January and April 2024 alone.

April saw a particularly sharp spike with 70 new infections reported. Dr. Bernadas attributed this rise to two primary factors: the continued use of injectable drugs and an increase in “men-to-men” sexual activity.

In a prior interview with DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW, infectious diseases expert Dr. Tony Leachon explained how male-to-male sexual contact carries a higher risk of HIV transmission due to the potential for lacerations that can facilitate the transfer of the virus compared to heterosexual activities.

To combat this alarming trend, Dr. Bernadas announced the deployment of HIV counselors throughout Cebu City. These counselors will visit health centers, establishments, and collaborate with non-government organizations to intensify public education campaigns about HIV prevention.

Dr. Bernadas emphasized that HIV is a manageable condition with proper treatment. He cited the example of an HIV patient who has been battling the virus for 20 years but is currently living a healthy life, thanks to effective medication that has prevented the virus from progressing into AIDS, the more severe stage of HIV infection.

The Philippine government provides free antiretroviral therapy medications for HIV patients at treatment hubs like the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and the Cebu City Health Department. These medications can significantly suppress the virus, preventing its progression and transmission.

The current situation in Cebu City highlights the ongoing challenge of HIV/AIDS in the Philippines.

While the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows a global decline in new HIV infections, the Philippines still grapples with a significant number of cases.

According to WHO, an estimated 110,000 people in the Philippines were living with HIV in 2021.