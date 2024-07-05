California Battles Multiple Fires as July 4 Heatwave Intensifies

By AFP

California firefighters faced multiple blazes amid record-breaking heat over the July 4 weekend. A new fire erupted near Yosemite National Park in Mariposa, while a large inferno further north was brought under control.

Temperatures up to 117°F (47°C) were forecast, with the National Weather Service warning of "dangerous heat" 15-30 degrees above average for much of the West Coast. The heatwave coincided with Independence Day celebrations, raising concerns about fireworks potentially sparking blazes in dry conditions.

The fast-moving French Fire near Mariposa posed an imminent threat to the town, burning nearly 1,000 acres by Friday morning with only 5% containment. Meanwhile, in northern California, firefighters reported success in containing the Thompson Fire near Oroville, allowing some evacuation orders to be lifted.

Despite some progress, fire officials and forecasters warned that the danger persists, with high temperatures expected to peak on Saturday and linger into the following week. Climate scientists attribute this prolonged aridification in the western US partly to human-caused global warming, emphasizing the ongoing environmental challenges faced by the region.