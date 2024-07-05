Buntal hat maker

LIFE

Project Larawan is an initiative of Gabriel “Gabby” Malvar, a documentary filmmaker, writer and photographer, whose narratives are nuanced with unique, inventive perspectives to provoke an inquisitive look at his favorite subject, the Philippines. “We travel far and wide, traversing great distances and seeking out new experiences in far-off lands only to realize that the real journey lies in human encounters, where we rediscover the compassion and humanity that is common in all of us. There should be no strangers really.” Become a part of Filipino identity every other Saturday on the DAILY TRIBUNE.
Buntal hat weaving, using buntal leaves, was not just an art form but also a cottage industry in Baliuag, Bulacan, in the early 1900s.

Every household became a production center as housewives contributed their skills and time to making buntal hats. The weavers specialized in different parts of the hat, and the assembly was a collective process.

Buntal hat-making is now a dying tradition. Most of the weavers are elderly. Unfortunately, the tedious process required to create buntal hats does not appeal to the young. There is demand for the hats, but sadly, not enough people with the skill and interest to produce them.

