‘Boy Dila’ finally faces moto rider

The infamous “Wattah Wattah” reveler Lexter Castro — popularly known as “Boy Dila” -- has personally apologized to the delivery rider he accosted with a water gun during the festival last month.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora announced the apology on his social media page on Friday, saying that Castro met with the rider at San Juan City Hall on Thursday and offered a helmet and raincoat alongside his apology.

The rider accepted the apology.

“May this serve as a lesson to all of us,” Zamora said in a statement. “We should always treat each other with respect and avoid actions that could cause physical or emotional harm to others.”

The incident sparked public outrage after videos of it went viral. In an earlier press conference with the mayor, Castro had expressed his desire to personally apologize to the rider.

Zamora facilitated the meeting between the two.

Following the public outcry, San Juan City announced plans to limit traditional water activities at the Wattah Wattah Festival to designated areas in the coming years.