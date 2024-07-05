Boxer Garcia 'expelled' by WBC chief after racist rant

The World Boxing Council (WBC) expelled embattled fighter Ryan Garcia from its events on Thursday after he posted a racist rant on social media.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that Garcia would not be allowed to take part in any fights involving the global boxing body.

"Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization," Sulaiman said in a statement.

"We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan's well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse."

Garcia, 25, is currently serving a one-year ban imposed by the New York State Athletic Commission after failing a drug test before his victory over Devin Haney in April. That win was subsequently declared a no-contest.

He was also arrested on felony vandalism charges last month for reportedly causing around $15,000 worth of damage at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

The WBC imposed its ban Thursday after Garcia used a racist slur repeatedly during a livestream broadcast on X.

The boxer also mocked George Floyd, the African-American man murdered by police in Minneapolis in 2020 whose death sparked worldwide protests.