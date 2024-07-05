Biden Doubles Down on 2024 Bid as Crucial TV Interview Looms

President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to the 2024 presidential race on Friday, declaring "I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump" at a campaign rally in Wisconsin. This defiant stance comes as the 81-year-old president prepares for a high-stakes interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, widely seen as a critical moment to address concerns about his fitness for a second term.

The interview, set to air Friday evening, follows a challenging debate performance that has sparked unrest within the Democratic Party. Some party members in Congress have called for Biden to step aside, while prominent supporters like Disney heiress Abigail Disney have threatened to withhold donations unless he withdraws from the race.

Despite these setbacks, the Biden campaign is pushing forward aggressively. They've released an extensive travel schedule for July, emphasizing the president's "folksy charm" and promising more unscripted moments. However, Biden faces an uphill battle to regain confidence after what many perceived as an incoherent debate performance.

The political landscape remains tense, with Trump challenging Biden to another debate and speculation swirling about potential changes to the Democratic ticket. Vice President Kamala Harris has found herself in the spotlight, maintaining public support for Biden while potentially positioning herself as a replacement should he step aside.

As Biden heads into this crucial period, he faces the daunting task of convincing both his party and the American public that he remains the best choice to lead the country and defeat Trump in November. The coming weeks, starting with the ABC interview, will be pivotal in determining the trajectory of his reelection bid.

(Based on reporting by Saul Loeb and Aurelia End for Agence France-Presse)