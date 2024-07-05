BFAR awards fishing boats to select beneficiaries

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) awarded 15 units of fiberglass-reinforced fishing vessels to selected fisherfolk beneficiaries nationwide, as a measure of ensuring their efficiency and improved production.

The fishing boats were granted by BFAR on Wednsday to qualified fisherfolk associations and cooperatives all over the country during the launching ceremony at Cebu Technological University in Carmen.

This is said to be the largest distribution ceremony to date for its Captivating Municipal Fisherfolk Program.

Likewise, fishing gear and other livelihood inputs were rolled out to fisherfolk groups from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, National Capital Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

In a statement on Friday, the BFAR said it eyes on providing a total of 66 units of fishing vessels with a combined budget of P660 million.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in his message that this initiative embodies the agency's goal of having sustainable development for the fisheries sector.

“The 62-footer fishing boats will allow them to venture into deeper waters, access more abundant and farther fishing grounds, and increase their catch, therefore boosting their income and contributing to the nation’s food security and economic growth,” he said. “By providing modern equipment, we are fostering a culture of responsibility and stewardship among our fisherfolk,” he added.

The launching ceremony was followed by a solemn blessing and the send-off of the fishing boats at the Port of Carmen in Cebu.