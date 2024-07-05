Banyan Group most awarded for Asia/Pacific in IPA

Banyan Group Residences has received accolades in this year’s Asia Pacific International Property Awards 2024-2025.

The leading and pioneering property developer in Thailand took 12 awards, a feat more than any other developer has achieved in the region.

“This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and talent of our entire team. Our dedication to innovation, exceptional design and creating amazing experiences for our customers has led us to become a leader in Thailand’s luxury development. The awards solidify our position to keep pushing the boundaries of luxury living in Asia and beyond,” Banyan Group chairman K P Ho said.

The IPA awards won by Banyan are as follows: Banyan Tree Grand Residences Phuket Lagoon Pool Villas: Winner (Residential Development in the category of 10-19 Units for Thailand); Banyan Tree Residences Beach Residences: Winner (Luxury Condominium Development for Thailand); Banyan Tree Residences Creston Hill: Winner across five categories (Development Marketing, Residential Development (20+ Units), Apartment Development, Mixed Use Architecture, and Mixed-Use Development for Thailand); Laguna Lakelands: Lakeview Residences: Double winner (Residential Development of 20+ Units for Thailand, and Condominium Development for Thailand) and Banyan Group Website: Winner (Developer Website for Thailand).