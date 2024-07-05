Banyan Group most awarded for Asia/Pacific in IPA

Banyan Group Residences has received accolades in this year’s Asia Pacific International Property Awards 2024-2025.
The leading and pioneering property developer in Thailand took 12 awards, a feat more than any other developer has achieved in the region.
“This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and talent of our entire team. Our dedication to innovation, exceptional design and creating amazing experiences for our customers has led us to become a leader in Thailand’s luxury development. The awards solidify our position to keep pushing the boundaries of luxury living in Asia and beyond,” Banyan Group chairman K P Ho said.
The IPA awards won by Banyan are as follows: Banyan Tree Grand Residences Phuket Lagoon Pool Villas: Winner (Residential Development in the category of 10-19 Units for Thailand); Banyan Tree Residences Beach Residences: Winner (Luxury Condominium Development for Thailand); Banyan Tree Residences Creston Hill: Winner across five categories (Development Marketing, Residential Development (20+ Units), Apartment Development, Mixed Use Architecture, and Mixed-Use Development for Thailand); Laguna Lakelands: Lakeview Residences: Double winner (Residential Development of 20+ Units for Thailand, and Condominium Development for Thailand) and Banyan Group Website: Winner (Developer Website for Thailand).
Banyan Tree Manila Bay
The multinational hospitality brand, in collaboration with New York’s Nest Seekers, will soon open its first property in the Philippines. The first phase will include a hotel, residences and a retail area.
The hotel will offer a mix of rooms and suites with facilities including a swimming pool, fitness center, signature restaurant and bar, and other facilities available in a Banyan Tree hotel and resort property. Alongside this is the Podium Area with meeting facilities and the Banyan Tree Spa and Gallery.
Its residential arm, the Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay, will feature ultra-luxury units ranging from Penthouses (900m²), Bi-Level Units (700m²), Prime Units (400m²) and 2- and 3-Bedroom Units (140-260m²), complemented by luxurious external amenities offering views of the city and Manila Bay’s renowned reddish-golden sunsets.