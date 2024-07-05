Bachmann checks Palaro facilities

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann will fly to Cebu City to inspect the facilities that will be used for the Palarong Pambansa which opens on Tuesday.

Bachmann is scheduled to arrive in the Cebu province’s capital on Monday to check if the venues are ready for the action-packed multi-sports competition for student-athletes in the high school and elementary levels starting on 11 to 15 July.

“I’m still part of the Palaro board and I’m involved, especially in introducing new sports. I will be leaving on Monday night,” Bachmann said.

“I like going to events and getting involved. Hopefully, I’ll be able to get ideas for our other programs as well.”

Around 15,000 student-athletes are expected to join and compete for the overall title this year.

With new advancements such as live streaming of events and real-time medal tallies to be implemented in this year’s Palaro, Bachmann said this will entice the youth to pursue sports as the competition copies the system used in big tournaments such as the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games.

“It’s always nice to give these kids the international feel so that the kids will feel engaged, especially when kids watch this on TV, they will get involved in sports,” Bachmann said.