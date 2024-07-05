Arcilla retains Open crown

Johnny Arcilla secured another Open crown, but unlike his hard-fought three-set victory over Eric Jed Olivarez in last month’s Olivarez Cup, the veteran campaigner walked away with the Gov. Imelda Dimaporo National Open title after his opponent, Alexis Acabo, quit following the opening set, 6-1.

Acabo’s abrupt decision marred what could have been an exhilarating conclusion to an excitement-filled tournament in Lanao del Norte.

The fifth-ranked Acabo had previously upset Olivarez, 6-4, 6-3, in the semis, setting the stage for a thrilling championship match. His unexpected exit, however, left a large crowd of spectators and sponsors deeply disappointed.

After being outplayed and outhit by the multi-titled Arcilla, Acabo chose to walk off the Mindanao Civic Center court.

Event organizer and tournament director Bobby Mangunay recounted the incident, saying, “When I talked to him, he just said he didn’t want to play anymore. He didn’t ask for an injury timeout, nor did he inform the umpire. He just quit. Johnny (Arcilla) even told him to finish the game because it was embarrassing with so many spectators and sponsors watching. But he gave the same response — he didn’t want to play anymore.”

Arcilla, who also edged out Olivarez in the previous year’s tournament, had thwarted his doubles partner Nilo Ledama in a fierce semifinal match, 6-4, 6-4.

The many-time PCA Open champion showcased his vast repertoire of shots to convincingly win the opening set of the final showdown in the tournament presented by Dunlop.

In the men’s doubles, Fritz Verdad and Rolly Saga stunned the Arcilla-Ledama pair in the semis and then defeated Jose Maria Pague and Eric Tangub, 7-5, 6-3, to clinch the crown in the event hosted by Mayor Dimaporo and organized by Provincial Sports Coordinator Nelson Lasola.

Nicole Ann Bautista and Nichole dela Rita captured the women’s doubles trophy by repelling Minette Bentillo and Judy Ann Padilla, 6-3, 6-3, in the event supported by Philta, Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports.

In the Legends division, Wilbur Orillano and Alexander Diego topped the men’s doubles 30s, while Dencio Canilas and Roy Denopol emerged victorious in the 40s division. Other winners in the event, which served as part of the Palawan Pawnshop tennis program, included Alvin Lomongo and Remas Generelao (50s), Roy Baulete and Camilo Lasquite (60s), and the pair of Bentillo and Benedict Lim in mixed doubles.