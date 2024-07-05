Amos seeks understanding for La Salle transfer

An apologetic Mason Amos asked for forgiveness and understanding from his Ateneo de Manila University after his shocking transfer to archrival De La Salle University.

Amos took to social media to air his side on his decision to join the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball champion in Taft Avenue.

“It’s been a tough week with a decision I made due to my reasons. However, my actions were unacceptable and not called for,” the Filipino-Australian posted on X on Friday morning.

“Although I did mention the offer to the management, they weren’t informed about my final decision as well as my teammates because I felt that it was a personal decision for me and my family.”

The news of the 19-year-old forward’s transfer broke last Monday. Amos is currently in Riga, Latvia playing for the Gilas Pilipinas in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

In his first season with the Blue Eagles, Amos averaged 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds.

However, Ateneo failed to defend its crown after a 46-57 loss to eventual runner-up University of the Philippines in the Final Four.

Amos said he was sorry for his actions and wish the school, his teammates and Blue Eagles faithful well.

“However, I will apologize for not being considerate. To my teammates, coaches, the community and the alumni, I am sorry for my actions and I will own up to a mistake that could’ve been handled better,” Amos said.

“I don’t expect forgiveness but I just hope for understanding. I do love Ateneo and I wish all the best.”

Amos will sit out one season to complete his residency before suiting up with the Green Archers in Season 88.