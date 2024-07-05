Alas Pilipinas bows to Vietnam

Vietnam swept Alas Pilipinas, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21, to advance into the semifinal of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Vietnamese banked on the clutch hits of Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen Nguyen in the closing stretch of the tight third set to shake off the gutsy Filipinas, who tried to mount a spirited comeback behind the loud cheers of the home crowd.

But Vietnam, which ruled the AVC Challenge Cup also held in Manila a few months back, will not be denied a seat into the next round to face Czech Republic on Saturday.

Tuyen, named AVC Challenge Cup Most Valuable Player, waxed hot with 30 points she collected from 27 kills and three blocks to pace Vietnam.

Alas Pilipinas kept the third frame close and even took the lead, 19-18, off a Thea Gagate quick attack. Vietnam scored two straight points capped by a Tuyen kill to move up front.

Vanie Gandler tied it at 20 before Tuyen scored three of the Vietnam’s next four points punctuated by a hammer for the match point. Gandler saved a match point only to see Sisi Rondina commit an attack error to surrender the match.

Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh added eight points for the Vietnamese while Nguyen Thi Trinh finished with seven.

Rondina scored all her 15 points off kills while Angel Canino had 12 markers for Alas Pilipinas. Fifi Sharma and Gagate added six and five points, respectively.

Earlier, the Czech Republic showed Argentina the exit door, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16, behind the inspired game of team captain Michaela Mljenkova, who torched the Argentines with 14 points coming off 13 attacks and a block.

Opposite spiker Gabriela Orvosova tallied 12 points on 10 kills and two blocks for the European Golden League silver medalist Czechia.

Squaring off in the other semis pairing are Belgium and Puerto Rico.