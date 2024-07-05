AKF rescues six abandoned dogs from SMC project site

The Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) rescued six dogs that were left on an island in Barangay Binuangan in Bulacan on Thursday. According to the AKF, the dogs were found on Taliptip Island, a deserted island in the middle of the bay.

Residents fled the island in September 2020 after San Miguel Corporation purchased the area for the construction of the New Manila International Airport, leaving the animals behind.

The AKF said they received a video of the abandoned animals, prompting them to take immediate action and conduct a rescue mission.

Part of the organization’s mission is to provide shelter and food to abandoned animals, emphasizing the importance of animal welfare and safety.

The AKF expressed gratitude to barangay captain Jerry Mendoza and Rosalie Rivera for their willingness to help save the six dogs. The group also thanked the volunteers who participated in the Taliptip Island rescue.

“These people have shown compassion and love to these abandoned animals,” the AKF said in a statement.

The group is appealing to the public for assistance in rescuing other animals still stranded on the island.

The AKF began its rescue efforts on Taliptip Island in November 2020. Over 12 retrieval operations resulted in the rescue of 175 animals.

Since then, 89 of those animals have been adopted. The six dogs rescued on Thursday are the latest additions to that number.