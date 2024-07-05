A political myth in BARMM (2)

In the preceding article we postulated that the myth about BARMM candidates anointed by Malacañang being a step away from victory was passé. The present political zeitgeist in BARMM can hardly justify the assumption.

In fact, in the immediate past administration, there were candidates claiming anointment by President Duterte who ran for governor of Lanao del Sur. In two separate elections, these candidates who dropped the name of the President were mercilessly clobbered by the political machinery of Governor Bombit Adiong whose political sway over the province is firm.

Fast forward to the present day political ecology in the BARMM.

After the 24 June caucus of Local Chief Executives (LCEs) of the BARMM called by Malacañang, there was much speculation about what happened in the meeting. We wrote that the participants were tight-lipped. But recently there have been revelations about what really happened in the sanctum of Malacañang that tended to resurrect the assumption of anointment by the Palace as the pivotal factor for victory. The cat was out of the bag.

Two highly educated, feisty and articulate lady Muslim leaders, whose political pedigree are deep-rooted, have stirred a hornet’s nest – Mayor Raida Maglangit, who has dominated the town politics of Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur for decades, and Governor Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu, wife of TESDA Secretary Suharto Teng Mangudadatu, scion of strong legendary leader Datu Sangki.

(When we first ran for Assemblyman in the Marcos Sr. version of the Autonomous Government of Central Mindanao circa 1976, we were advised to pay homage to the late Datu Sangki lest we get zero votes in his vast fiefdom.)

The two women exposed an alleged plot by a clique around the President to weaponize the oversight power of the Commission on Audit to manipulate the LCEs into supporting certain candidates for the parliamentary election. They did not mince words, accusing Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. of pressuring them to support the candidates of the MILF, particularly Chief Minister Ahod Murad Ibrahim. But they revealed more.

Governor Mariam Mangudadatu revealed a crack in the veneer of unity of the MILF. She said there was a plot to field Acting Governor Abdulraof Makakua, aka Sammy Gambar, as a candidate for Chief Minister instead of Interim Chief Minister Ahod Murad Ibrahim because of some issues raised against the latter. This was a bombshell revelation that has not been denied to this date.

The President’s political advisers saw that recent political developments pointed to the possibility of victory of regional parties and coalitions not within the axis of influence of Malacañang. They could be hurdles in their consolidation of power in the run-up to future elections.

As we mentioned in the last article, those who attended the caucus called by Malacañang couldn’t help but notice the presence of Governor Tamayo of South Cotabato, who is president of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, the President’s party. They saw this as an ominous sign the Palace intended to interfere in BARMM affairs to consolidate its power in the region. Just like in the past, they will support candidates who will follow their bidding.

The revelation by the two lady politicians raised awareness of Malacañang’s interference in the internal politics of the BARMM. They denounced this as undemocratic and against the concept of autonomy which the Moros had fought for. Their indignation has raised a crescendo of rebellion against the pressure being exerted on them, meaning the plan is counter-productive.

The statesman that he is, Governor Abdusakur Tan, the nominee for Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Grand Coalition (BGC) of incumbent governors from vote-rich and swing-vote provinces that traditionally shape the trajectory of election results, expressed disbelief that the manipulation or pressure being exerted by the President’s men over the BARMM LCEs had the blessing of the President.

In fact, the main theme of the caucus, based on the transcript of the President’s speech was to ensure a peaceful and credible election in the BARMM. This message found support in BGC’s Governor Bombit Adiong of Lanao del Sur and Marawi City Mayor Sultan Majul Gandamra who publicly endorsed the President’s agenda for an orderly and credible parliamentary election.

amb_mac_lanto@yahoo.com