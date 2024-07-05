50-K Clark housing units targeted — DHSUD

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Clark Development Corp. (CDC) on Thursday formalized their partnership for the housing project under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and CDC president and CEO Agnes Devanadera signed the memorandum of understanding during a simple ceremony at the DHSUD Central Office.

About 50,000 housing units are being eyed in Clark.

Acuzar expressed excitement over the CDC partnership, which is touted to maximize the potential of Clark as one of the country’s fast-booming economic hubs.

Township dev’t host

He stressed the advantages of Clark as a host area for DHSUD’s township developments across the country.

“Through this MoU, we can maximize the potential of Clark in terms of pursuing township developments under 4PH, hence, triggering economic activities there,” Acuzar said.

“Clark is one of the areas where the expansion of development outside the National Capital Region is very ideal. Apart from its proximity to Metro Manila, it already has modern infrastructures that are necessary for a sustainable township,” he added.

By creating economic opportunities in Clark, it can attract more businesses, workers, and residents, including from the capital region, thereby addressing urbanization.

Devanadera thanked the DHSUD for its support of CDC’s housing initiatives intended to uplift Clark workers and locators.

The signing of the MoU came more than a month after Acuzar, along with other DHSUD officials, visited Clark and inspected potential housing project sites.