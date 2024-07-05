5-M doses of flu vaccines due August — DOH

The procured five million doses of flu vaccines are set to arrive in the country next month, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

“The Department of Health is currently finalizing the procurement of the flu vaccines, with an estimated delivery time of August,” it said.

This is in preparation for the peak of flu season next month.

Senior citizens will be the targets of the vaccination program which will run until the end of the year.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), seasonal influenza or flu is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses.

“Influenza spreads easily between people when they cough or sneeze,” WHO said.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease,” it added.

Symptoms of influenza include acute onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue.