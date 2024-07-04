WORKING NON-STOP

(July 04 2024)………..On Thursday, July 4, 2024, workers go about their daily lives repairing the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City as part of the infrastructure retrofitting and strengthening project. Senator Grace Poe has proposed SB No. 2716, which would allow for 24-hour operations on critical government infrastructure projects to reduce waste and speed up benefit delivery. The focus is on national and local government-funded projects such as roads and bridges. This initiative aims to reduce delays and accelerate community benefits through ongoing work efforts………Photo/Analy Labor