VIVAMAX GOES GERMAN

Great news for German-speaking movie fans in Germany and other countries. Vivamax with its famous film catalogue is now available in German.

Mother company Viva Communications Inc., has licensed a number of Vivamax for distribution in Europe to the Busch Media Group GMBH & Co. KG. Territories covered in the deal are Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Alto Adige.

The Busch Media Group is a well-established film producer and distributor known for its vast and varied international portfolio that ranges from indie features to acclaimed documentaries.

“We are very happy about this development for Vivamax,” says Viva Communications president and chief operating officer Vincent del Rosario. “We are very proud that the hard work of the talented artists behind the films of Vivamax are now getting international exposure.”

Among the titles now available are Scorpio Nights 3 starring Christine Bermas and directed by Lawrence Fajardo; Virgin Forest starring Sid Lucero and Angeli Khang and directed by Brilliante Mendoza; Call Me Alma starring Jaclyn Jose and Azi Acosta and directed by MacArthur Alejandre; Selina’s Gold starring Jay Manalo and Angeli Khang and also directed by Alejandre; plus Tahan, Ganti-Ganti; Salawahan, Suki, Lagaslas, Tag-init, Patikim-tikim, Katas, The Influencer and Palitan among others. These will be shown by Busch in the original language with German subtitles.

Vivamax is now the largest and the fastest growing video-on-demand service in the Philippines. Vivamax easily gained loyal patronage and created impressive traction with a steady schedule of releasing one new original title weekly and one new series every two weeks. This is aside from content from its vast and varied library of over 2000 classics from Viva Films and acquired titles. Vivamax subscribers now number 11 million in the Philippines. It is also available in the Middle East, North America, Japan and other Asian countries.