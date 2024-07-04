Twice Masters champ Langer bids farewell

MUNICH, Germany (AFP) — Bernhard Langer, a two-time Masters champion and the first man to be installed as World No. 1 from his country, will tee up for the final time on the European Tour at the BMW International Open in Munich which starts on Thursday.

The 66-year-old German made his debut appearance in 1974 since when he has played 512 times on the tour, winning 42 titles across five decades — only Severiano Ballesteros has won more.

“I don’t know yet (how I will react),” said Langer ahead of his 513th and final appearance.

“I’ve never said goodbye to anything so far in terms of golf. This is going to be a first experience and I have a feeling it’s going to be very emotional.”

Langer was due to make his final appearance at this year’s Masters but had to pull out when he tore his Achilles tendon.

Langer, who grew up 45 minutes from the golf course hosting this week’s tournament, last played at the BMW International Open, where he has finished second on five occasions, in 2012.