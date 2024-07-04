A week away may mean a variety of activities that one should be prepared for — a walking tour, a cocktail event, a formal dinner, then a beach-side barbecue next. How is one supposed to plan one’s clothes with so many different kinds of footwear needed, in the first place?

Yet I have learned, as with many things in life, that the secret is pretty simple: Simplify.

Travel in style by choosing lightweight, wrinkle-free clothes in colors that are as plain and neutral as possible. Dress up the look with your accessories — that way, you can mix and match, dress up or dress down, depending on your activity.

Here are some of the latest pieces I discovered from SM Woman, a brand of SM Stores that carries styles for modern women who seek comfort and good value.

The styles veer toward sporty chic, with details like a hood or cargo pockets — really quite ideal for the trip itself, whether by land, sea or air, because they are made from fabrics that breathe and do not wrinkle easily, if at all.

Rain or shine, travel in style.

All items are available at SM Stores nationwide.