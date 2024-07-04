SOCIAL SET

Surreal Summer with Criselda

Agile Zamora

Wherever summer takes you, step out looking cover-worthy with Criselda SS24. This iconic label just dropped its most recent collection called “Tropical Surrealist,” which leans on the contemporary. We visited Rustan’s Makati for an exclusive first look with some lovely friends.

There we immediately were transfixed by the collection. Hyperreal florals and geometric textures in glamorous color brought their minimalist silhouettes to life. As they described it, it’s inspired by the way a kaleidoscopes distorts imagery — in an otherworldly way. So beautiful! Criselda found a way to merge nature’s beauty with love for the surreal. There’s a wide selection with breezy fabrics for daytime wear, to structured softness for evening wear. Love the selection!

Don't miss these well-thought out pieces for the season, available at Rustan's! Can't wait to see all the vacation OOTDs. Cheers!

Anton Huang
Ana Antonio and Mayenne Carmona.
Christine Codrington, Karen Ganzon, John Fernandez and Gina Mohani.
Connie Haw and Suzette Ayson.
MaritesS Pineda, Petite Olbes and Julie Boschi.
Baby de Jesus and Dette Aquino.
Peching Gomez, Fanny Blanco and Consul General of Monaco Fortune Ledesma.
Marivic Vasquez and Mav Rufino.
Kieza and Joanne Cabal.
Yoli Ayson
Susan Campos and Malu Lim.
Criselda Lontok's grandchildren, Adi and Isabella Fernandez.
Georgette Wilson and Manolyne Taylor.
Hera Geriene
Inno Sotto and Babette Aquino.
THE columnist with event organizers, Susan Joven and Mia Borromeo.
