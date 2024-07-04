SC kicks off multi-sector focus forum

The Supreme Court (SC) has begun nationwide focus group discussions (FGDs) to explore legal remedies available through Writs of Amparo, Habeas Corpus and Habeas Data.

The initiative — spearheaded by the SC’s Committee on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law — aims to enhance protections for a person’s right to life, liberty, security, and privacy of communication.

FGDs kicked off in Baguio City and will continue in Cebu City and Davao City. Participants include representatives from the judiciary, legal groups, law enforcement agencies, academia, and civil society organizations.

Actionable findings and recommendations will be submitted to the Committee’s technical working group for review before final recommendations reach the full Court in September.