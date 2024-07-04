SBMA hailed for upcycling in Central Luzon

SUBIC BAY Freeport — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) Central Luzon hailed the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) for its efforts in upcycling wastes in Central Luzon.

During the Environmental Summit 2024 held at the Widus Hotel, Clark Freeport Zone on 28 June, the DENR awarded the SBMA for its “Outstanding Practice in Upcycling Operation.”

The summit, with the theme “Celebrating the Excellence and Partnership of Environmental Champions,” aims to give recognition to local government units (LGUs), industries and stakeholders with best practices in waste management.

OIC-Senior Deputy Administrator for Regulatory Group and SBMA Ecology Center manager Amethya Dela Llana-Koval personally received the award, acknowledging the various departments and offices of the SBMA and its stakeholders for its all-out support that largely contributed to the success of Ecology Center’s events and activities.

“We are very grateful to the EMB for recognizing our efforts in solid waste management, especially in recycling and upcycling. It is with pride and honor that the Ecology Center shares this award to the entire agency. It is only through the support of other SBMA departments and offices and our stakeholders that we are able to achieve this,” she said.

The Environmental Summit was attended by representatives of various agencies and LGUs in Central Luzon--EMB regional director, DENR assistant regional executive director, Department of the Interior and Local Government regional director, Provincial Environmental Management Unit, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office and awardees from Region 3, governors, mayors, barangay captains, SBMA, Clark Development Corporation and industries, to name a few.