Saudi Animator Convicted by Anti-Terror Court for Netflix Satire

Saudi TV creator Abdulaziz Almuzaini, known for his satirical Netflix show "Masameer County," has announced his conviction by the kingdom's Specialised Criminal Court. In a now-deleted video, Almuzaini claimed he was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by a 13-year travel ban. The court, established to try terrorism suspects, allegedly accused him of promoting homosexuality and militancy.

"Masameer County," which debuted in 2021, pushed boundaries by addressing topics such as tribal disputes and Islamic militancy, even making oblique references to homosexuality. The Wall Street Journal reported that court documents cited Almuzaini's online posts "ridiculing Arab regimes" and supporting women's rights. Under mounting pressure, Almuzaini said he was forced to close his company, Myrkott Animation Studio, and terminate all employees.

The case has drawn criticism from human rights advocates, who view it as part of a broader crackdown on free speech in Saudi Arabia. Recent years have seen numerous individuals receive lengthy prison sentences for social media posts critical of the government. Abdullah Alaoudh from the US-based Middle East Democracy Center warned that such actions could stifle creativity and investment in Saudi Arabia's creative industries.

In his video, Almuzaini appealed directly to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressing faith that his voice would reach the de facto ruler and "correct some of what happened to me." The Saudi government has not yet responded to requests for comment on the case.

