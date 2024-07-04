Russia destroys Ukrainian jet

MOSCOW (AFP) — Russia's defense ministry on Thursday said its troops had destroyed a Mig-29 fighter jet during a strike on an airbase in central Ukraine.

The jet and other equipment and vehicles were destroyed in the base at Dolgintsevo, which was hit by an Iskandar ballistic missile, it said.

The ministry published images of the attack on messaging service Telegram.

On Tuesday, Russia said it had destroyed five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets at a base near Myrgorod, about 150 kilometers from the Russian border.

Russia also attacked Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region killing two people and wounding another, the local governor said Thursday.

"A man and a woman died as a result of enemy shelling," governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, adding that another man had been injured in an overnight Russian assault.

Fedorov said Russia had carried out 391 strikes on 10 settlements in the past 24 hours.

Russia claims to have annexed Zaporizhzhia, but it does not fully control the region.

On Wednesday, Moscow accused Ukraine of firing self-detonating drones toward the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in an attack that hit a power substation and injured eight people.

Meanwhile, Moscow sentenced three young brothers to 17 years in prison Wednesday for trying to cross into Ukraine to join a unit of Russians fighting on Kyiv's side.