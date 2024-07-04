KING RODRIGUEZ

Photos

RESPONSIBLE DRIVING

LOOK: A motor taxi rider Argie Abucay tends to a passenger who accidentally fell to the ground while back riding with him along Taft Avenue in Manila on Thursday, 4 July 2024. Not his fault because the passenger fell asleep as claimed by the rider; but the enforcer stated that even if it was not his fault, any mishap involving a car or motorcycle while driving is the driver's responsibility. The rider did not abandon his passenger, even following where the emergency responders carried her to the nearest hospital. | via KING RODRIGUEZ