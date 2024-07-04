Remulla vows more DoJ town hall meets

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla expressed commitment to bringing essential services of the Department of Justice (DoJ) closer to the people.

This as the DoJ successfully concluded its 1st-ever Town Hall meeting yesterday at the Dasmariñas Arena in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Aside from highlighting the milestones and reforms of the Department under the leadership of Remulla, the “Bagong Pilipinas DoJ Town Hall” event successfully accomplished its main purpose of becoming an “avenue to bring essential services of the DoJ to the Filipino people.”

Under the DoJ Katarungan Caravan, frontline services catered during the activity were clearance services by the National Bureau of Investigation, E-Serbisyo/land title issuance from the Land Registration Authority, drafting of legal documents, rendering of legal advice, government referral by the DoJ Action Center and the Public Attorney’s Office.

Additionally, the event was maximized to also serve as a channel to teach law enforcement units, barangay police and the community how the criminal justice works.

“There is no better way to prove an efficiently working Justice system other than to make the Rule of Law accessible to every Filipino regardless of social status, financial muscle, proximity or distance. We promise to exert all efforts in bridging the gaps to deliver justice to the poorest of the poor,” Remulla said.

“I promise this activity won’t be the last, we will try to reach every community in need as long as we could,” the Secretary added.